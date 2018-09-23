Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain Inaugurates Jagatpur Flyover

Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the 1.2-km flyover.

Delhi PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday inaugurated the Jagatpur flyover in north Delhi which will ensure smooth traffic movement to and from the outer Ring Road (NH-1).

The Minister inaugurated the 1.2-km flyover in the presence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Pankaj Pushkar and Sanjeev Jha.

"The Jagatpur flyover will facilitate movement of people from densely-populated areas of Jagatpur village, Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad village, Jharoda, Nathupura and Sant Nagar to the Outer Ring Road," a Delhi government statement said.

The project, which cost around Rs 72 crore, started in February 2014 and was completed by August-end this year.

"It will serve as an important connecting road for people intending to go towards Burari, Mukundpur and Bhalsawa to descend onto the recently constructed CC Parallel Road," a statement said.

According to the officials, the flyover will "reduce the emission of carbon dioxide by 2 tonnes per day" on account of smooth and uninterrupted movement of traffic.

"Projected average of passenger cars per day is around 50,000 on this road and it is expected to grow significantly every year," a statement said.

"Large volume of heavy transport vehicles coming from or going towards Wazirabad, Majnu Ka Tila, ITO and Noida resulted in traffic jams leading to wastage of fuel and time. The new elevated loops will drastically reduce the same and lead to huge savings," it added.

Considering the saving on time and fuel, a Delhi government official said, the total cost of this flyover is likely to be recovered within three years.