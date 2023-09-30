Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Orders Probe Into Azadpur Mandi Fire

Azadpur Mandi in North Delhi is considered to be the largest market of its kind in Asia

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday ordered a probe into the fire that broke out in Azadpur Mandi, officials said.

Mr Rai has ordered the officials of the Development Department to conduct an investigation and submit the fact-finding report by tomorrow evening, according to the Office of the Development Minister.

A massive fire broke out on Friday at Delhi's Azadpur vegetable market, known locally as the Azadpur Mandi. However, no deaths have been reported in the incident.

The officials informed that the fire broke out at 5.15 pm on Friday.

As many as 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a distress call was received.

Further, according to officials, it is suspected that the fire broke out in a garbage pile behind a tomato vendor at the Azadpur Mandi and spread in no time.

Azadpur Mandi in North Delhi is considered to be the largest market of its kind in Asia.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)