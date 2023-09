At least 11 fire trucks were sent to Azadpur Mandi to control the fire

A huge fire broke out at Delhi's largest vegetable wholesalers' market this evening.

Visuals from Azadpur Mandi - the national capital largest's vegetable market - show an entire row of shed burning.

Officials said 11 fire trucks are at the site and trying to douse the flames. There are no reports of injuries.

More details are awaited.