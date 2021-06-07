Delhi Metro's Move To Ensure Social Distance As Unlock Starts

Delhi unlock today: Delhi Metro has advised commuters to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

The entry to Delhi Metro is being intermittently closed and opened at some stations on the network for short durations to ensure COVID-19 social distancing norms are followed, tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today.



Service Update



Entry for a few of our stations are being intermittently closed and opened for short durations to ensure social distancing as part of our crowd control measures. Please bear with us and allow for extra time in your commute. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) June 7, 2021

The Metro services, considered as the lifeline of the national capital, were shut due to a massive surge in Covid cases on May 10.

The Delhi Metro has advised commuters to take out extra time and strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour. In the guidelines issued earlier, the Delhi government mandated that the Metro rail services will be allowed to operate with only 50 per cent of seating capacity.

As per the official circular by the Delhi government, shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops, and neighborhood shops will open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings.

However, Gymnasiums, swimming pools, water parks, salons, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, theatres, weekly markets will, however, continue to remain shut.

The Delhi government has allowed all private offices to operate with 50 per cent capacity between 9 am and 5 pm. However, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged all those who can work from home to continue to do so.

Delhi, which so far has reported 14,29,244 Covid cases, is among the worst-hit regions by the devastating second wave of coronavirus. The national capital reported a tidal wave of cases in the second wave as the healthcare infrastructure nearly collapsed. Families struggled to find oxygen, hospital beds and medicines for their patients. Crematoriums were overwhelmed by the large number of fatalities.