Delhi Metro Violet Line To Undergo Maintenance At Kashmere Gate: DMRC

Metro services on the Violet Line will be affected for a week starting Monday as Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) undertakes track maintenance work.

Delhi | | Updated: June 24, 2019 23:17 IST
New Delhi: 

The metro operator issued a Violet Line update on its official Twitter account which stated: "DMRC will be undertaking planned track maintenance work at one of the reversal sides of trains at Kashmere Gate station for a period of around one week starting today."

"Due to this, frequency of trains may witness slight variation during this period," it said.

DMRC is known for posting regular updates about delays in metro service in advance. 

DelhiDelhi MetroDMRC

