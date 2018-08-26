Delhi Metro Services Stopped For Hours On Rakhi, People Walk On Tracks

Many commuters took to Twitter to express their frustration and videos showed people walking on metro tracks, with their trains stuck for hours.

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: August 26, 2018 17:43 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Metro Services Stopped For Hours On Rakhi, People Walk On Tracks

People walked on metro tracks to get to the Guru Dronacharya station from their trapped trains

New Delhi: 

Thousands of people travelling on the Delhi Metro on the occasion of Rakshabandhan suffered a distressing experience as trains on the Yellow Line were trapped for nearly three hours today between Huda City Centre in Gurgaon and Chhatarpur metro station in south Delhi.

Many commuters took to Twitter to express their frustration and videos showed people walking on metro tracks, with their trains stuck for hours. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which had promised extra trips over the weekend expecting heavier traffic due to Rakshabandhan, cited a technical glitch in the overhead electrification for the problem.

"Services were affected on the Yellow Line from 9:55 am to 12:40 pm," the DMRC said in a statement.

One user posted a video of a train stuck at the Guru Dronacharya metro station in Gurgaon, which showed passengers walking along the metro tracks into the platform. Another video posted from the Qutub Minar station showed a huge crowd below the metro station.

Another user shared a photo of a huge line at the Chhatarpur metro station, saying that it was a stampede waiting to happen. "Is there any plan to handle such crowds on holidays?" the user asked.

More complains came in, with many users calling the halt in services Delhi metro's "Rakhi gift" in sarcasm.

The DMRC had announced that it had decided to run nearly 600 extra tran trips on Sunday and deploy additional security personnel to handle the rush expected for Rakshabandhan.

For more Delhi news, click here

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi metroRakshabandhan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kerala FloodNews in BanglaTamil NewsTrain StatusAsian Games 2018PNR StatusKerala Flood ReliefMedals TallyAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersBenefits Of HoneyZomato OffersNykaa OffersDominos OffersPrice ComparisonFitness Tips For WomenRahul GandhiGhoul Review

................................ Advertisement ................................