Delhi Metro Installs Nobel Wall At Rajiv Chowk

The Delhi Metro today installed the Nobel Memorial Wall at the Rajiv Chowk metro station for the seventh year in a row.The wall was erected in association with the Embassy of Sweden on the occasion of the Sweden India Nobel Memorial Week, and will be on display till November 7.The aim is to spread further awareness about all the Nobel Laureates from India and their contribution to the society, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.The wall will have the portraits of Rabindranath Tagore, C.V. Raman, Har Gobind Khorana, Mother Teresa, Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar, Amartya Sen, Venkatraman Ramakrishnan and Kailash Satyarthi selected through a painting competition organised by the embassy."From the first non-European Nobel laureate, Tagore, as well as the first non-European science laureate C.V. Raman, to a modern day fighter for children's rights, Satyarthi, the remarkable contributions of Indian Nobel laureates have inspired many across the world," said Anna Ekstrom, Minister for Upper Secondary School and Adult Education and Training, Government of Sweden, at the inauguration of the wall.DMRC Managing Director, Mangu Singh, said: "This is the seventh year in a row that the Wall is displayed at Rajiv Chowk station."This being an interchange station provides the opportunity to a large number of people using the station to know and get inspiration from our Nobel Laureates."