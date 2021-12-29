Long Queues, Worried Commuters As Delhi Metro, Buses Run At 50% Capacity

Several bus stops and metro stations in Delhi witnessed long queues today, a day after officials announced that public transport in the national capital would with only 50% capacity.

The decision was taken amid a spike in Covid cases after the emergence of the new variant Omicron. Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday declared a yellow alert under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms would be closed.

The yellow alert also entails that buses and metro trains operating in the national capital run with 50% seating capacity.

Commuters said that they were facing difficulties due to the new norms.

"Buses are coming but due to low seating capacity, the waiting time for passengers has increased causing crowding at the bus stop," a commuter told ANI.

Long queues were also witnessed at some metro stations in the Delhi-NCR region.

Queue outside Delhi Metro's Shaheed Sthal station in Ghaziabad

On Tuesday, authorities announced that Delhi Metro trains will run with only 50% seating capacity with no provision for standing for commuters.

"In view of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the Covid - 19 pandemic, entry through some of the gates would be regulated. Passengers are therefore requested to travel only if absolutely essential and keep some additional time for their travel," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.