AAP's Bobi Is First Transgender Member Of Delhi Civic Body

The Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon have its first member from the transgender community. Bobi, an AAP candidate, has won the Sultanpuri-A ward to become the first member of the transgender community to elected to the civic body.

Bobi defeated Congress candidate Varuna Dhaka by a margin of 6,714 votes.

A known face in the Sultanpuri area, she contested the 2017 civic body elections as an independent candidate.

A long-time social worker who has been working towards educating children, women and people with disabilities, Bobi ran a vigorous door-to-door campaign ahead of the recent polls.

Bobi has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party even before its formation, at the time of the Anna Hazare Movement of 2011. She credits her long history of social work as the reason for being chosen by the party as its candidate.

During her campaign, Bobi had promised to beautify her constituency and weed out corruption from the civic body.

The fight for control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation has seen a neck-and-neck race between the AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has been in control of the civic body for the past 15 years.

Hours into the counting, the AAP had won or was leading on 133 of the 250 wards.

The BJP, which overtook AAP several times in the see-saw trends early on, was now a winner or ahead in 104 wards. Results were in for 149 seats: AAP 89, BJP 68, Congress 4, and one to an Independent.