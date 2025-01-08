Kerala Businessman Detained After Actor Files Sexual Harassment Complaint

Boby Chemmanur, a prominent businessman in Kerala, has been taken into custody by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) after sexual harassment charges were filed by Malayalam actor Honey Rose, news agency PTI confirmed citing unnamed officials. An official said he was picked by the cops from Wayanad after a case was registered under non-bailable sections against him.

Reacting to the police action, Ms Rose told a news channel it was a peaceful day for her and that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had assured her of strong action when she had raised the issue with him.

In a social media post earlier this week, the actor narrated she was being harassed, but did not name anyone. A barrage of cyberattacks soon followed and dozens of arrests were made by the police.

"Personally, I tend to ignore such awful remarks from mentally disturbed people with contempt and sympathy, but it does not mean that I am incapable of responding to them," she had said while warning of legal consequences.

Ms Rose, who got her breakthrough role in 2012 in 'Trivandrum Lodge', went to the cops this week accusing Chemmanur - who heads a jewellery business - of making "repeated sexually coloured" remarks. After filing a police complaint this week, she revealed the incident occurred four months back, leaving her family disturbed.

Chemmanur is the chairman of the Chemmanur Group, a huge business conglomerate that deals in jewellery. He was instrumental in bringing football legend Diego Maradona to Kerala in 2012.

Following the police complaint against him, an SIT was constituted to probe the charges and the accused was detained on Wednesday.