BJP Ruined Delhi With Improper Waste Management: AAP's Manish Sisodia

He further said the BJP was confused whether their leaders should contest the MCD elections.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today accused the BJP of extorting businessmen and delaying salaries of sanitation workers here, even as he claimed that the saffron party "ruined Delhi" with improper waste management.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that all district presidents of the BJP have resigned ahead of the December 4 polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"The BJP did not pay salaries to sanitation workers on time but extorted money from businessmen and people across the capital. While in power at the MCD, that party ruined the city with improper waste management and did nothing for public welfare. The people of Delhi want to get rid of the BJP and the garbage littered across the city," Mr Sisodia alleged.

The senior AAP leader further said the BJP was confused whether their leaders should contest the MCD elections based on conspiracies or by "sending Manish Sisodia to jail".

During the day, he met AAP poll candidates at the nomination centre in East Delhi and conveyed his wishes to them.

"Delhiites have been irked with the misdeeds of the BJP for several years, and this time, they have decided to remove that party from the MCD. The BJP's primary task was to keep Delhi clean but it has failed terribly," he said.

During a press conference, AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "The district president is a key post, but all district presidents of the BJP have handed over their resignations to Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta. I want to extend my best wishes to them. They have taken the right decision at the right time." Meanwhile, several local BJP leaders joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party here on Monday.

"Eleven BJP leaders from Rohini's Ward Number 53 have joined the AAP because the BJP never recognised their hard work. They have been working hard for the last 15 years but every time they raised any issue related to garbage mismanagement, authorities neglected them," senior leader Durgesh Pathak said.

Those who switched over to the AAP include former ward vice president Pooja Arora and former vice presidents of Mahila Morcha Chitra Lamba and Bhavna Jain.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

