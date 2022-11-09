Delhi Civic Polls: Arvind Kejriwal To Announce 10 'Guarantees' Tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal chaired a crucial meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party with senior MLAs. (File)

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will launch the party's 10 guarantees for MCD polls on Thursday, announced his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Arvind Kejriwal chaired a crucial meeting on Wednesday with senior MLAs and office-bearers to review the party's preparations for the MCD elections.

"Kejriwal will launch AAP's highly successful 'Kejriwal Ki 10 Guarantee' campaign for MCD elections tomorrow. The people of Delhi are actively seeking such a government in MCD that can rid them of BJP's maladministration, corruption, garbage mountains and mismanagement. BJP has completely wrecked the MCD from inside, they've ruined Delhi, spread garbage all over, every gully-mohalla and park is full of garbage. Traders are being harassed and exploited by the BJP. The common man can't even build his home unless he pays up to BJP's mafias," Mr Sisodia told reporters after the meeting on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr Sisodia said the meeting took note of how "disastrous" the 15 year tenure of the BJP has been in the MCD.

He said they discussed in detail what the party plans to do for the common man of Delhi through the MCD.

"How we can help the traders, the youths and the elderly of Delhi. It was decided that CM Arvind Kejriwal will launch AAP's highly successful 'Kejriwal Ki Guarantee' campaign for the MCD too. Under the campaign, he will announce 10 guarantees aiming to solve the woes of Delhiites. Looking at how the public is demanding change in Delhi, how they are eager to break free from the shackles of the BJP, we have made up our minds to go into the elections with full force," he added.

Mr Sisodia was also questioned about the selection of candidates for the MCD polls and he said that all the applications are being dealt with in a very professional manner.

"We are getting lots of applications seeking candidature in MCD elections. We're conducting surveys to assess every application. All the applications are being dealt with in a very professional manner after which the list of candidates will be announced," he added.

On Tuesday, AAP MLAs took part in a meeting under Mr Sisodia and state convenor and Minister Gopal Rai ahead of the MCD elections.

During the meeting, AAP office-bearers were assigned responsibilities on various levels to prepare for elections on all 250 MCD seats.

To take on the BJP, the Kejriwal-led party launched a campaign titled "Kude Par Jansamvad" on Tuesday. By November 20, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi's 13,682 booths, it said.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.

The high-stake civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.



