Delhi Civic Body Polls: All You Need To Know

Delhi civic body polls: Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in the elections.

The high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for the 250 wards are taking place in the national capital. The elections are the first since the merger of the three civic bodies in May.

While the Aam Aadmi Party is targeting greater control in Delhi, the BJP is confident of extending its reign, while the Congress hopes to win back some ground.

Here's all you need to know about the MCD polls:

Number of polling stations: There are 13,638 polling stations in the national capital. Sixty-eight Model Polling Stations and 68 Pink Polling Stations (with facilities including all-female staff at the polling station, a feeding room for lactating mothers, swings for kids, selfie booth) have been established for the quality experience of the voters.

Eligible voters: Over 1.45 crore people can vote in the elections. 78,93,418 males, 66,10,879 females and 1,061 transgender persons. 95,458 are first-time voters

Ward with the highest population: With 88,878 people, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 has the largest ward in Delhi. Trilokpuri and Sangam Vihar are at number 2 and 3. Kanjhawala has the smallest ward with 40,467 residents.

Number of candidates: 1,349 are contesting this time, which is considerably less than in the 2017 elections in which 2,538 candidates were in the fray.

Communally sensitive areas: 492

Number of EVMs: There are 56,573 for the civic body elections in Delhi.