Delhi May Get Relief From Scorching Heat In Next 2 Days: Weather Office

Delhi is likely to get slight relief from the intense heat in the next 48 hours.

Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to get slight relief from the intense heat in the next 48 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum and maximum temperatures of the national capital are likely to hover in between 30 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius tomorrow (June 5).

The weather office has forecasted that moderate to heavy rains, thundershowers along with lightning and gusty winds upto 40-50 km per hour with a possibility of hail at one or two places are likely to hit Hamirpur, Solan, Shimla, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kullu areas of Himachal in the next few days.

However, severe heat wave conditions will continue in isolated pockets of the country -- east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. East Rajasthan and some parts of Haryana, Marathwada Chhattisgarh, and Telangana will also bear the brunt of heat wave conditions.