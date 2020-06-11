Man Killed In Fight Over Spitting In Delhi, Engineer Arrested: Police

The victim died at a hospital during treatment (Representational)

A 26-year-old driver died after a violent fight with a man over spitting in public in Delhi's Mandir Marg area on Wednesday evening. The accused, a network engineer, has been arrested.

According to police, a fight broke out in Mandir Marg's Shaheed Bhagat Singh complex at 8.30pm on Tuesday when the accused, Praveen, allegedly spat in public and an altercation broke out between him and the victim. Both sustained injuries in the fight and the police took them to a hospital where Ankit died due to blood loss. Praveen, 29, was arrested soon after.

The accused had allegedly kept spitting after looking at the victim which led to the fight. Senior official Deepak Yadav said they are investigating whether the fight was over coronavirus fears as spitting in public has been banned in the national capital and many other cities in view of the highly contagious disease.

The victim, Ankit, a resident of Bhai Veer Singh Marg was a driver at Karnataka Sangeet Sabha.

Spitting has been banned in many states over COVID-19 however police are yet to ascertain whether the fight broke out over this or the accused spat out looking at the victim for some other reason.

A case of murder has been registered and Praveen arrested, police said.