Delhi Man Who Intervened In Roadside Fight Stabbed To Death

Police said the victim died around 1.30 pm on Tuesday during treatment. (Representational)

Three people were arrested for allegedly killing a person in a road rage incident in central Delhi's IP Estate area, police said on Wednesday.

The three accused allegedly struck the victim with a knife when the latter intervened in their fight with a cab driver on Monday, they said.

On Tuesday, police received information from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital that one Krishna was admitted after being injured at Rose Garden area, near Rajghat.

Police reached the hospital and spoke to the victim's friend Kanhaiya. Kanhaiya said he, Krishna and Sahil were roaming on the latter's scooter around 11.45 pm on Monday, a senior police officer said.

When they reached MG Marg near the red light at Rajghat, they saw a white Scorpio and a cab on the left side of the road with three people arguing. They stopped their scooter and asked them about the reason for the quarrel, the officer said.

A heated argument followed and one of the persons standing near the Scorpio attacked Krishna on the neck with a knife, the officer said, adding that Sahil and Kanhaiya fled from the place in fear. Krishna also tried to run away but he fell on the ground, the officer said.

The attackers allegedly followed Krishna with an intention to kill him. A few minutes later, when Kanhaiya and Sahil returned to the spot, they found that the accused were unsuccessfully trying to start their car and that Krishna was lying at some distance. They carried Krishna to LNJP Hospital in an auto, police said.

Police said Krishna died around 1.30 pm on Tuesday during treatment.

Later, police recovered the Scorpio car from the spot which was found registered under Satender Chauhan's name.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the accused disclosed that they were going from Sahibabad to Paschim Vihar, but when they reached MG Road, their vehicle broke down. They asked for help from the passing cab driver with whom they had arguments, the DCP said.

The deceased, along with his friends, reached there and asked them why they were quarrelling, the officer said. They had an argument and in the heat of the moment, Chauhan attacked Krishna with the knife, police said. Police said the accused ran away from the spot, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)