Delhi Man Upset Over Treatment Costs Checks Into Hotel, Dies By Suicide

The body of 24-year-old man was found inside a Delhi hotel after he allegedly died by suicide using a cylinder to overdose on oxygen, police said.

The man was upset over the growing cost of treatment for his illness and chose to end his life, they added.

On Tuesday, Nitesh booked a hotel room in North Delhi's Adarsh Nagar and carried a small bag inside the room.

According to the police, he was found dead with a plastic bag covering his face. From the plastic bag emerged a tube that was connected to a small oxygen cylinder.

When taken in excess, oxygen can slow the heart rate to dangerously low levels leading to oxygen poisoning. Oxygen toxicity or poisoning can severely damage tissues and even turn fatal.

In a suicide note recovered by the police, Nitesh mentioned being troubled by his prolonged illness and the bills incurred by his treatment. Not wanting his parents to spend any more money for his care, he started looking online for painless ways to end his life, police said.

He discovered this particular method during his research and even watched several videos related to it, they added.

