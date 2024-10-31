Delhi Man, Teen Stopped By Minors Over Rash Riding, Stabbed To Death

The incident took place in G-Block JJ Colony in the national capital.

A man and his teenage friend were allegedly stabbed to death by four minors for rash riding in Delhi's Bawana area, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place in G-Block JJ Colony in the national capital, when the victims - aged 20 and 17 - broke into a fight with four minor boys over their way of riding the bike.

According to the police, the victims were riding on the road in a "zig-zag manner". The four accused stopped them, following which the two groups got into a fight. During the heated argument, two of the four accused attacked the biker and his friend with a knife.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but they did not survive.

Two of the accused are aged 15 years, while another two are 16 and 13 years of age, officials said. The police have taken them into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused for murder and the police have started action under the Juvenile Justice Act.