Delhi Man Standing On Truck Dies After Head Hits Metro Station Beam: Cops

An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway (Representational)

A 20-year-old man standing atop of a moving truck died after his head hit a metro station beam in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area on Wednesday, police said.

Mahendra Park police station received a call regarding the incident in a fruit market in Azadpur.

A team was rushed to the spot and they found that the truck driver took Mohammad Bilal to BJRM Hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.

To know the sequence of events, police checked the CCTV footage of the nearby places and found that Bilal was standing on the top of the truck facing the rear side, the officer said.

In one of the footage, he was seen standing but moments later when the truck crossed Adarsh Nagar Metro Station, Bilal was lying on the floor of the truck, the officer said.

According to the police, Bilal's head bumped into the beam of the metro station and he collapsed.

Prima facie, it seems that the man died because of this. The spot and the truck were inspected by the crime and FSL teams, the officer said, adding that an FIR has been registered and a probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)