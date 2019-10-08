Delhi Man Stabs Friend To Death Over Affair With Girlfriend: Police

The man suspected his friend of having an affair with his girlfriend. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for killing his friend over suspicions that he was having an affair with his girlfriend, the police said on Monday.

The police said that after the murder, the man and his accomplice went to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.

"During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had introduced his girlfriend to his friend and they became good friends," Deputy Commissioner of Police SD Mishra said.

Later, the woman started avoiding the accused. He suspected that it had something to do with his friend.

Last month, the accused met his friend and warned him of dire consequences if he did not stop meeting his girlfriend. His friend was dismissive, the police said.

In a fit of rage, the accused took out his dagger and stabbed his thrice.

