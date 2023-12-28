Delhi Man Slept With Stove On To Beat The Cold, Was Burnt To Death

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, cops said. (Representational)

A bouncer who worked in Delhi was allegedly charred to death in his sleep after a fire emanated from a burning coal brazier (angithi) kept in his room in New Manglapuri area of the national capital, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Viney Arora, was found in a burnt condition in his room on the ground floor of Anganwari Wali Gali in New Mangalapuri.

Fatehpur Beri Police received a PCR call about the incident on Wednesday evening. Following information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Officials said that the 36-year-old victim was found lying on the floor with burned materials like a chair, cloth, and Angeethi (burned material in Tasala).

"It was found that the door that was latched from inside was broken, and the victim was lying on the floor. The chair and clothes in the room were also damaged by fire," they said.

A team from the Delhi fire station and a forensic team were also rushed to the spot. Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance was called, and their staff declared the victim dead, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and we are further looking into the incident, they added.

