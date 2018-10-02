Delhi Man Shot Dead Allegedly Over Affair, Cops Say No Communal Angle

The family suspects involvement of the woman's brother (File Photo)

A 31-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in northwest Delhi on Monday, police said. The deceased identified as Ankit, was shot dead at Mahendra Park area in Jahangirpuri around 8.30 am, a police officer said.

Ankit used to give private tuition and was known to a woman for more than 10 years. Ankit's family said he was in a relationship with the woman from another community and wanted to marry her.

The family suspects the involvement of the woman's brother who, the deceased's family alleged, was opposed to their relationship.

The police, however, ruled out any communal angle to the incident. "The motive behind the killing is not clear yet," a senior police officer said.

Police suspect that the killing could have also been a fallout of an illicit relationship, some personal dispute.

The angle of personal enmity is not ruled out. Ten teams have been formed and all the suspects are being interrogated, said Aslam Khan, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

For more Delhi news, click here