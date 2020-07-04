Delhi Man Shoots Mother In Eye, Kills Her For Scolding Him For Being Drunk: Police

Delhi man arrested for fatally shootinng his mother for scolding him for being drunk (Representational)

A 26-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his mother in north Delhi's Bawana area after she scolded him for consuming alcohol, the police said on Friday.

The incident happened late on Thursday night, the police said, adding that they received information that a 60-year-old woman had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot injury.

"The woman was brought to the hospital with a bullet injury on her left eye and was declared 'brought dead' by the hospital," the police said.

"During investigation, it was found that the woman's son Suraj, who works as a driver, shot her in a drunken state after she scolded him for consuming alcohol regularly and coming home late in the night," a senior police officer said.

The accused has been arrested and the weapon - a country-made pistol - has been recovered. Further investigation is being carried out, they added.

