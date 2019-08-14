Delhi Man Robbed Cash Collection Agent Using Toy Gun, Arrested: Police

Police have arrested the suspect (Representational)

A 28-year-old man who used a toy gun for robbing a cash collection agent of Rs 1.22 lakh in Rohini's Avantika area has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Yogesh, a resident of Mangolpur Kalan, they said.

"A total of Rs 90,000, along with a toy gun, has been recovered from his possession," said police officer S D Mishra.

The DCP said the cash collection agent had earlier lodged a complaint with the police that on August 11 at around 2 pm, he had visited Axis Bank ATM near Avantika Chowk in Rohini to deposit the money.

When he was depositing the money, a man entered the ATM and snatched Rs 1.22 lakh from him at gun point and fled away from the spot, the DCP said.

During investigation, police got a tip-off and arrested Yogesh, he added.

