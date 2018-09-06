Delhi Man Robbed By Friend, Killed; Body Dumped In UP Canal

On September 4, Shivam was detained for questioning from Madanpur Khadar (File)

A 23-year-old man was robbed and killed allegedly by his friend and four other people, police said Wednesday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Deepak's father on September 3, a case was registered.

In the complaint, Ramshankar, the victim's father, claimed that his son had gone with Shivam (20) to deposit Rs 4.5 lakh in a private bank at Jasola in Sarita Vihar.

On September 4, Shivam was detained for questioning from Madanpur Khadar.

Initially, he denied having any knowledge about Deepak but later confessed about killing him along with his associates, the police said.

The police arrested Shivam and his associates -- Sumit (19), Heeralal alias Ajay (27), Kishan (19) and Mukeem (20).

Deepak's body was recovered from a canal at Khair-Aligarh in UP, the police said, adding that the car used for the crime was seized and the victim's cell phone was also recovered from the bushes near the Kalindi Kunj metro station.

The police also recovered Rs 4.22 lakh from Heeralal's house.

During interrogation, Shivam told the police that on Monday, Deepak was supposed to go to a private bank to deposit cash.

Shivam hatched a plan to take him to Noida on the pretext of watching a film, said Chinmoy Biswal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

The accused persons then robbed him of Rs 4.5 lakh and then strangulated him to death in a moving car, Mr Biswal said, adding that they later dumped his body in the canal.