Delhi Man Allegedly Murders Wife, Mother-In-Law, Calls Police To Confess

A man was arrested in Delhi after he shot dead his wife and mother-in-law. After the crime, he called the police and confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the accused used to stay at the residence of his mother-in-law along with his wife in Baba Haridas Nagar due to which they used to taunt him.

The man's wife has been identified as Nidhi, and his mother-in-law was Veero. Both died inside the house after the man opened fire at them.

He called the police after the incident and confessed to the crime, police officials said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.