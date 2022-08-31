Delhi Man Murdered Over Rs 100 To Buy Ganja; Cops On 2-Hour Foot Chase

The police said one of the accused is on the run

A 36-year-old man was arrested for alleged killing a person who refused to give him Rs 100 to buy marijuana in west Delhi, the police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Lal Babu, a resident of Moti Nagar, they said.

On Monday, police received information about a stabbing incident under Shadipur flyover railway track. Naseem Alam, who was injured in the incident, was taken to RML Hospital, where he died, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police checked CCTV footage near the spot and identified Babu. The police arrested him following a nearly two-hour long chase on foot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.

The accused admitted he and his friend Bhoma were under the flyover taking drugs, the police said.

Alam along with another person, Taukir Ansari, came there to buy marijuana. The accused asked for Rs 100 to buy it for themselves, the officer said.

Naseem Alam and his friend refused to give money, following which a fight broke out. Bhoma caught Alam and Babu stabbed him.

Bhoma is on the run, the police said.