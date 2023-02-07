Delhi Man Looted Of Rs 17 Lakh On Way To ATM: Cops

Two unidentified criminals allegedly robbed a man of Rs 17 lakh, said police. (Representational)

Two unidentified criminals allegedly robbed a man of Rs 17 lakh when he was on his way to deposit the cash in an ATM after ambushing and assaulting him in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 2.30 pm. Ashish Kumar, who works for milk distributor Surender Rana, was going to the nearest ATM on his motorcycle to deposit the money, they said.

The money was part of the daily collection.

When he was near Krishan Vihar, he was allegedly waylaid by two pedestrians. The duo, one of whom was wearing a mask, allegedly started hitting Mr Kumar with sticks, snatched his backpack and fled, a senior official said.

"We have registered a case based on the complaint. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused and recover the money," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh.

The police are looking at footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene to identify the accused duo and establish the sequence of events.

