Delhi Man Kills Wife On Suspicion Of Having Affair, Stuffs Body In Truck

The woman's body was found in the driver's cabin of an cold storage truck, police said.

A man allegedly killed his wife, suspecting her of having an illicit relationship in Okhla Industrial area of southeast Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused Pardeep (34), a resident of Umra village in Hansi, Haryana, has been apprehended by the police, they said.

"A PCR call was received on Saturday regarding a dead body inside a truck's cabin. The staff reached the spot and found a body lying in a pool of blood. The deceased, a native of Patna, Bihar, was reportedly married to Pardeep," a senior police officer said.

The preliminary investigations revealed that Pardeep started his journey alone from Navi Mumbai on November 11 and reached Delhi on the night of November 13. He then called his wife to join him on November 14. However, tensions arose when Pardeep began suspecting her of being involved in an illicit relationship.

The police said that he allegedly murdered her in a fit of rage during the night of November 19 or 20 inside the truck. The police have registered a case and launched further investigation into the matter. A crime scene team and forensic experts thoroughly examined the location.

