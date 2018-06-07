Delhi Man Kills Wife In Fit Of Rage, Surrenders Yaseen came to the police station yesterday and told the police that he has strangulated his wife, Janhavi, with a rope.

A man walked into the Netaji Subhash Place police station in northwest Delhi and confessed that he has killed his wife in a fit of rage, the police said today.



Yaseen came to the police station yesterday and told the police that he has strangulated his wife, Ms Janhavi, with a rope. He was arrested after the police recovered the body from their home in Shakurpur.



He told the police that his wife often used to nag him and fight with him. He reiterated his statement before the sub-divisional magistrate.



According to Yaseen's statement, Ms Janhavi again picked up a fight with him yesterday and in a fit of rage he killed her.



Ms Janhavi, who hailed from Bihar, and Yaseen, a resident of West Bengal, had a love marriage last year.



Yaseen works at a private firm.



Ms Janhavi's family members have been informed. Police said Yaseen was also upset that he killed his wife.





