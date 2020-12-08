Delhi Man Kills Girlfriend's Father For Refusing His Marriage Proposal

The man was arrested from near Shah Auditorium in north Delhi area.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday.

The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vihar, was working as a house keeper at Palam Metro Station, they said.

Kumar was arrested from near Shah Auditorium in north Delhi area when he was about to flee, police said.

On Saturday, the body of 50-year-old Bijender Singh was found lying with multiple injuries on his head at his house in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar area, a senior police officer said.

It was also found that there was no forceful entry into the house, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said during investigation, it had come to notice that the victim and his wife had adopted a girl who was close to a local boy identified as Suraj, while the parents of the girl were strongly against their relationship.

When the girl, who is now 24-year-old, remained adamant on continuing the relationship with Suraj, the couple left the her with her biological parents in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh. It had come to knowledge that Suraj's parents had approached the woman's parents in Moradabad with a marriage proposal but Mr Singh strongly opposed their proposal, which agitated Suraj.

"During interrogation, Suraj disclosed that after Singh refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, he got angry and made a plan to kill him. He started following Singh and his wife from November 28 onwards," he said.

On the day of the incident, the accused took a knife from the couple's kitchen and allegedly stabbed him on the head and later took a pressure cooker from the kitchen and banged it on his head several times till he became unconscious, the DCP said.