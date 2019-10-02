Jealous Delhi Man Kills Brother As Mother, Family 'Liked Him More': Cops

The accused told police he killed his brother as his mother liked him more (Representational)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area for stabbing his younger brother and slitting his throat, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Amit Tiwari, used to work as a part time driver, they said.

On September 26, the accused had killed his brother Anand Tiwari by stabbing him and slitting his throat in West Delhi's Moti Nagar area, Deputy Commssioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

He had been on the run since then, Mr Purohit said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had decided to kill his younger brother as he was jealous that his mother and other relatives liked him more, the officer said.

On the day of the murder, the accused had an altercation with his mother and then with his brother, following which he killed him, the DCP said, adding that the knife used in the crime and blood-stained clothes of the accused have been recovered.

