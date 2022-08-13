Man Killed On Busy Delhi Road For Urinating On Wall, 4 Arrested: Cops

Mayank was stabbed to death near the DDA market in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area

Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man, who was chased and stabbed to death on a busy market in Delhi on Thursday, the police said today. An argument over urinating on a wall had led to the attack, the police said.

Mayank, who was a hotel management student, quarreled with the mother of one of the accused after she objected to him urinating on a wall. He also reportedly abused the accused and slapped him during the argument.

The accused, Manish, then called his friends and chased Mayank and his friend Vikas.

The group caught Mayank near the DDA market in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area and stabbed him to death in full public view. The group later fled the scene.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, footage from which was shared widely on social media.

Mayank was taken to AIIMS, where he died during treatment.

The accused - Manish, Rahul, Ashish and Suraj - were identified with the help of the CCTV footage. The police first arrested Rahul, Ashish and Suraj and then arrested the main accused Manish from Bawana.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the motive of the crime.