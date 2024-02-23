Delhi Man Killed, 4-Year-Old Injured After Mercedes SUV Hits Their Scooter

The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 17

An elderly man was killed and a four-year-old suffered serious injuries after the scooter they were travelling on was hit by a Mercedes car in Delhi, police said on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Arun Kumar, 60.

The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Dwarka Sector 17 on Wednesday and both of them were admitted to hospital after the accident.

Mr Kumar died while undergoing treatment at the hospital, and the condition of the girl is said to be critical.

The driver of the car fled the scene after the accident and is currently on the run, the police said