Delhi Man Jumps From 10th Floor Of Mall Building, Dies

The identity of the man who committed suicide is not ascertained yet, said police (Representational)

A man today allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of a mall's building in west Delhi's Janakpuri, police said.The deceased, aged 25-30 years, jumped from the tenth floor of the building housing the West End mall around 2 PM, said a senior police officer.The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, police said.Police stations in the area have been contacted to help in identifying the man, he said. No suicide note was recovered and the motive behind he taking the extreme step is unclear, the officer said.A case is registered and efforts are on to identify him and contact his family, he added.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.