Delhi Man Jumps From 10th Floor Of Mall Building, Dies

The deceased, aged 25-30 years, jumped from the tenth floor of the building housing the West End mall around 2 PM, said a senior police officer.
The identity of the man is yet to be ascertained, police said.
Police stations in the area have been contacted to help in identifying the man, he said.
Comments
A case is registered and efforts are on to identify him and contact his family, he added.
