Delhi Man Hiding From Thieves Beaten Over Kidnapping Rumours, Dies: Cops

A 27-year-old man died on Saturday in Delhi, nearly three weeks after he was allegedly thrashed on suspicion of being a child lifter when he entered a stranger's house to save himself from the chasing snatchers, the police said.

Govind, from Delhi's Ashok Vihar, was allegedly beaten up by three men on September 3. He died at a hospital today.

The police had earlier said they arrested three suspects in the case. The three men are currently in judicial custody, they said.

Police said that after the incident Govind was admitted to a hospital and discharged after treatment. He was recently taken to the Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of uneasiness, they said.

According to doctors, Govind sustained internal injuries.

Earlier, the police had said Govind told them during investigation that two people allegedly tried to snatch his belongings, when he was passing by a railway line on September 3.

He resisted and ran. He knocked the doors of nearby houses for help and entered one house to save himself. The man thought Govind was a child lifter and thrashed him.

