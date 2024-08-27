Delhi Man Experiences Epileptic Seizure, Falls Into Drain, Dies: Police

A team of Delhi police reached the spot and took out the body from the drain.

A man died after falling into a shallow drain in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Sonu (35), a resident of Peeragarhi Camp was suffering from fits and had come to the main gate of Janta flats, A-6, Paschim Vihar, Delhi to take his rickshaw and when he was standing near a drain.

He got a fit attack and fell into the shallow drain and could not come out. Later, on receiving information of the incident a team of Delhi police reached the spot and took out the body from the drain. He was taken to hospital but was declared dead.

Later, CCTV footage of the area was checked and no foul play is suspected as per relatives.

Further proceedings were initiated as per Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Notably, light rain lashed several parts of the national capital on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami at midnight.

Earlier, a woman died of electrocution in the Ranjeet Nagar police station area of the national capital following waterlogging on August 23, said Delhi police. As per the initial inquiries, the victim was electrocuted through current in the water in the street while she was going towards her house.

According to the police, the incident of electrocution happened in Gali No. 8, near Sarkari Toilet, Ranjit Nagar, and the woman who died was identified as Seema (40).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)