The police on Saturday received information that a man was lying unconscious on the ground and he had injury marks on his body.

Delhi | | Updated: June 17, 2019 10:02 IST
Delhi Man Beaten To Death Over Theft Allegations, One Arrested

One person was arrested for allegedly thrashing another person to death. (Representational Image)


New Delhi: 

One person was arrested on Sunday for allegedly thrashing another person to death over suspicion of theft in North West Delhi.

The police on Saturday received information that a man was lying unconscious on the ground and he had injury marks on his body. The 23-year-old was declared brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi hospital. 

However, his identity has not been ascertained yet.

The accused Amit is a shopkeeper and runs an auto garage in Prem Nagar area of the capital city. "Amit said that the man had stolen some electronic items and DVR from his garage," the police said.

"Amit disclosed that, in May, a mobile and DVR of CCTV was stolen from his shop. He has footage of thief on his mobile downloaded from DVR. 

When that man with one more person came to his shop again on Saturday, he (Amit) recognised him. Later, Amit and his neighbours beat them," the police said. 

The police arrested Amit for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. 
 

