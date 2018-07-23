Wanted In 8 Cases Of Robbery, Delhi Man Arrested With 21 Mobile Phones

A country-made pistol with one live cartridge, a stolen motorcycle and 21 mobile phones have been seized from Faizal Ali, 19, police said.

Delhi | | Updated: July 23, 2018 06:31 IST
Ali used to target people in dark, secluded streets, police said. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

Delhi Police said today they have arrested a man involved in eight cases of robbery from Govindpuri area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-east district) Chinmoy Biswal said Ali, a school-dropout, was arrested on Tuesday. He used to escape on the motorcycle after committing crimes.

Ali was previously arrested when he was a juvenile and was sent to an observation home. After his release from the home, he again started committing crimes, the DCP said.

Ali used to target people in dark, secluded streets, he said.

Police said Ali used to sell snatched mobile phones to a person he has identified as Sunny.

