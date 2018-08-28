Delhi Man Arrested In Case Involving Doctor's Kidnapping By Ola Driver

A doctor from Metro Hospital went missing from Delhi's Preet Vihar after boarding an Ola cab last year

A 28-year-old man, who had a Rs 50,000 reward on him, was arrested on Monday for his involvement in the kidnapping of a doctor by an Ola cab driver in east Delhi's Preet Vihar last year, police said.

Harsh, who also goes by the name Gaurab Sharma, is the eighth accused to have been arrested in the case, police said.

On July 7, 2017, Dr Shrikant Gaur of Metro Hospital went missing from Preet Vihar, following which a case was registered. He had taken an Ola cab and became untraceable soon after.

Later, the kidnappers demanded Rs five crore from cab aggregator Ola for his release.

Police rescued the doctor nearly 13 days after he went missing.

Seven men were arrested, including the main accused, but Harsh (Gaurav Sharma) remained at large and subsequently, a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest, the police said.

Advertisement

Last week, he was arrested while he was walking towards the Buddhist Monastery from Kashmere Gate ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) in Delhi, police said.

He completed his secondary education from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and then married against his parent's wishes, and was subsequently disowned by his family. During this period, he came into contact with Sushil and Anuj of his village. They lured him and roped into kidnapping the doctor for want of easy money, police said.

He was pursuing B Pharma, but dropped out after getting involved in the kidnapping, they said.