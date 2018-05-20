Delhi Man Arrested For Killing Minor Girl Who Demanded Her Salary The accused, Manjeet Kareketa, is a native of Jharkhand and stayed in a rented accommodation in Nangloi.

New Delhi: Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly killing a minor girl from Jharkhand for demanding her salary, which the accused collected from the victim's employer every month.



The accused, Manjeet Kareketa, is a native of Jharkhand and stayed in a rented accommodation in Nangloi. Police said the accused along with his accomplices, Sahu and Gauri, ran an agency that hired poor teenaged girls from Jharkhand. They would get these girls hired as maids in Delhi. The gang did the same with the victim, identified as Soni Kumari.



When the victim demanded her salary of over a year, as she wanted to return to Jharkhand, the accused allegedly killer. He later chopped her body and threw it in an open drain.



"Kareketa was arrested on a tip off from Nangloi. During questioning, he confessed that he killed the victim identified as Soni Kumari, 16, chopped her body with the help of his associates and later threw it in an open drain," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajender Singh Sagar said.



"Kareketa used to collect the salary of Soni Kumari to keep her under his control. After a year the victim demanded her money so that she could return to Jharkhand. He tried to pacify her initially, but when she insisted he killed her," the officer added.



Mr Sagar said the incident was reported to police on May 4 when some children playing near the drain in Rao Vihar spotted a human leg floating in it. They informed some locals who called the police.



"During investigation, a chopped body of a girl later identified as Soni Kumari was found packed in a bag. Police teams examined all CCTV footage and inspected more than 200 houses located near the spot to identify the deceased and nab the accused," Mr Sagar said.



"During the probe, one of tenants later identified as Kareketa was found to be missing from Bhooton Wali Gali in Nangloi since the day of the murder. He was the prime suspect in the probe," the officer said.



With inputs from IANS



