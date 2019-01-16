Delhi Man Allegedly Stabs Neighbours Over Quarrel; 1 Dead, 2 Critical

The accused's family left the house fearing the consequences of his actions (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman was killed and her husband and a minor son critically injured Wednesday after they were stabbed multiple times allegedly by their neighbour following a quarrel over a petty issue in west Delhi's Khyala area, police said.

The accused, in his 40s, stabbed the family multiple times and fled from the spot, a senior police officer said.

The victims have been identified as Sunita and the injured have been identified as Viru, 41, and Akash. Police said at 7.30 pm, a quarrel broke out between Sunita and the accused in their locality over some minor issue while she was returning from market, police said.

She informed about the quarrel to her husband Viru and son Akash, who then came to counter the accused following which he stabbed them multiple times, they said.

The victims were rushed to the Guru Gobind Singh Hospital at Khyala, where Sunita was declared brought dead while her husband and son are stated to be in a critical condition, a senior police officer said.

Police are also probing if any quarrel broke out between them earlier as well. the reason behind the fight is being probed, police added.

The accused's family left the house fearing the consequences of his actions, police said.

There are no CCTV cameras installed in the area to ascertain the exact sequence of the incident, they said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the officer said, adding that police have formed teams to arrest the accused.