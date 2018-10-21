Delhi Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Front Of 2-Year-Old Daughter

When the police arrived, the body of Reshma, 22, had putrefied (Representational)

A Delhi man allegedly killed his wife in front of their two-year-old daughter, the police said today, adding that the accused suspected the victim of infidelity.

The accused, Kamil, went to the Kamla Market police station and confessed, the police said.

When the police arrived, the body of Reshma, 22, had putrefied, they said. The victim may have been killed on Friday, the police said.

The accused was unable to decide whether to surrender or dump with body, the police said.

"It was learnt he had killed her on Friday and kept sitting with the body on Saturday as he was in a state of confusion on whether to dump it somewhere or confess to his crime," a police officer said.

The accused told the police he was drunk and had a fight with Reshma over her friendship with two men, the officer said.

He admitted that he beat her up and strangled her later.

The accused worked as a peon at the Ambedkar University.

The couple was married for three years.

With inputs from agencies