1 Killed, 3 Injured During Fight Over Property Dispute In Delhi: Cops

Three persons were injured on Monday during a fight here over a property dispute and a man who tried to pacify them died, with police suspecting cardiac arrest as the reason for his death.

The incident took place at Panchsheel Vihar in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, they added.

During investigation, it was found that an argument on property distribution broke out between the children of Ismat Ali who has two wives, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

One Akki who was riding a scooter got down and tried to pacify them, the DCP said.

Three persons sustained injuries during the fight and Akki collapsed all of a sudden, he added.

Prima facie investigation suggested that there was no injury mark on Akki's body due to fight. It is suspected that he died of cardiac arrest. The exact reason for his death will be revealed once the post-mortem report is received, the DCP said.

