Malls In Delhi's Saket, Vasant Kunj Declared 'Single-Use Plastic Free'

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Saturday declared that the Select City Walk, DLF Avenue Saket and MGF malls in Saket area, Ambience, DLF Promenade, and DLF Emporia malls in Vasant Kunj as 'Single-use plastic free' on the occasion of International Plastic Bag Free Day.

"SDMC has declared Select City Walk, DLF Avenue Saket, MGF Saket, Ambience Vasant Kunj, DLF Promenade Vasant Kunj, and DLF Emporia mall free from Single-Use Plastic," SDMC said in a Facebook post.

Single-use plastics are meant to be thrown out immediately after use, such as bags, drinking straws, bottles and packaging.

SDMC, earlier on Thursday, said that it will declare 20 markets as single-use plastic-free in its jurisdiction.

The decision was taken during the first meeting of the "City Level Task Force" on Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016 and phasing out of Single-Use Plastics (SUPs), held under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of SDMC.

The "City Level Task Force" was constituted by the SDMC on June 18, 2021.

