Delhi Luggage Factory Fire Worst Since 1997 Uphaar Cinema Tragedy

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Anaj Mandi today. (PTI)

The massive fire at a factory in Delhi that killed 43 people is the second worst in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that left 59 dead and injured more than 100 people.

The theatre in Delhi's posh Green Park area was screening Sunny Deol-starrer 'Border' on June 13, 1997-the day of its release-when the fire broke out.

"This is perhaps the biggest tragedy of this nature after the Uphaar mishap," union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told reporters at Lady Hardinge Medical College, where he met the families of the victims.

Fourteen years after the Uphaar tragedy, a fire broke at a meeting organised for transgender people in Nand Nagri where almost 10,000 people had gathered. Fourteen people were killed and nearly 30 were injured.

In July 2017, a fire broke out at a four-storey building in Delhi's Dilshad Garden area. Four members of a family, including two children, were killed. The family had celebrated their 12-year-old daughter's birthday a day before the tragedy.

The next year, another massive fire ripped through a firecracker storage unit in Bawana that left 17 people dead. In the same year, two separate fires in northwest Delhi's Kohat Enclave and Shahdara's Mansarovar Park killed five.

In February this year, a massive fire swept through a four-floor hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, killing at least 17 guests.

In August, six people, including three children, died and 13 were injured in a massive fire at a building in southeast Delhi's Zakir Naga due to a short circuit.