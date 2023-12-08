Lt Governor Recalls Files Lying With Delhi Government For Months

The files include proposals for the construction of district court complex in Rohini

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recalled all files related to courts, judicial infrastructure, expeditious justice delivery and the justice administration system in the city following a "delay" by the AAP government in clearing them, officials at the Raj Niwas said on Thursday.

The Lt Governor has directed that all such files pending with the law minister for up to six months be submitted to him within three days, the officials said.

The AAP government said in a statement that it has made the highest investment in judicial infrastructure in the history of Delhi.

The files include proposals for the construction of district court complex in Rohini, lawyers' chamber at Rouse Avenue Court, procurement of thin-clint machines for district courts, printers for family courts, constitution of state and district legal services authorities, appointment of "official receiver", constitution of panels of the government in Delhi VAT and GST tribunal, district courts, and a file on enhancement of allowances to retired chief justices and judges of Delhi High Court," a Raj Niwas official said.

A report from the principal secretary (law and justice) on December 4 brought to the notice of the LG Secretariat that 18 files were pending and that the officer had also written to the law minister on November 13 to expeditiously decide on the files but had got no response, the offiicals said.

In response, the LG Secretariat in a communication to the principal secretary (law and justice) on Thursday sought all the files that were pending with the law minister for perusal and consideration of the Lt Governor within three days.

The communication, a copy of which was also marked to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has cited that the "inordinate delay" caused by the government in disposing these files were affecting the efficiency, effectiveness and responsiveness of the judicial system in contravention of the Supreme Court's initiatives to introduce technical innovations in the administration of justice.

The lieutenant governor, while recalling the files, has expressed his serious view of the pendency of such a large number of important proposals relating to court and judicial administration and pointed out that "delays" by the law minister was creating "barriers" in the administration of justice in the capital, the officials added. The Kejriwal government said that it constructed world class premises at Rouse Avenue Court, Karkardooma Court Complex, and Tis Hazari Court.

Before the AAP government came to power there was very little investment on judicial infrastructure., it said.

The investment on judicial infrastructure was Rs 504 crore in 2013-14, it said, adding that under the Kejriwal government it rose to Rs 800 crore in 2015-16, Rs 1,450 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 1,528 crore in 2022-23, it said.

Further, the AAP government has approved many projects related to judicial infrastructure in the current year and it will take up judicial infrastructure projects on priority in future despite limited powers, it added.

