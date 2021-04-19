Long Queues At Liquor Shops Ahead Of Delhi Lockdown; A Comment Goes Viral

Delhi lockdown: Liquor stores saw long queues after the lockdown was announced

Large queues were seen at several liquor stores in Delhi today moments after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm tonight till 5 am next Monday to tackle the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Liquor shops at Khan Market, Connaught Place's Gole Market and several other stores across the city faced a sudden rush as people raced to stock up on alcohol for the week.

Social distancing was missing, so were masks, as queues grew longer at the shops, photos shared on Twitter show.

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area.



Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

A woman's comment outside a liquor shop in northeast Delhi's Shivpuri has gone viral and was slammed by many on social media.

"Injection won't do any good, alcohol will help. Medicines will not be able to help me, only a peg will help," the woman told a reporter in Hindi in a nearly one minute-long video shared by news agency ANI.

"I have been drinking for the last 35 years, I have not taken any other dose ever. I drink one peg a day, that is my dose," the woman, whose face mask had slipped well below her nose, said with a smile.

#WATCH Delhi: A woman, who has come to purchase liquor, at a shop in Shivpuri Geeta Colony, says, "...Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi...Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga..." pic.twitter.com/iat5N9vdFZ — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

As she speaks, a crowd is seen jostling behind her with no social distancing near the liquor shop counter.

Delhi: People gather in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted.



Lockdown to be imposed in the national capital from 10pm tonight to 6am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/Fq1iNGJo1d — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

The woman was slammed by Twitter for the bizarre comment.

Even to enjoy drink, one needs to be alive. They must understand this. pic.twitter.com/jpTDLWczpr — Pranav Mahajan (@pranavmahajan) April 19, 2021

People like her are responsible for deaths!!



If we behave the same way

We will see another wave of Corona which will be even harsh!! — RiseOfBurnol???????? (@RiseofBurnol) April 19, 2021

i don't understand a thing but it bothers me how she's wearing the mask on the chin???? — Aru (◕‿◕) (@aruvaitalks) April 19, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal's strict move came as Delhi became the worst-hit city in India with 25,500 fresh cases on Sunday. Almost one-third of those who tested returned positive. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases remained high despite a dip -- 23,500. Total cases in Delhi stands at over 8.5 lakhs.

India has been battling a ravaging Covid surge with the country reporting a record daily high today with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections.

The total number of cases now stands at over 1.5 crore; 1.78 lakh people have died so far. This is the fifth straight day that over 2 lakh cases were reported in the country.