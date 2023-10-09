Delhi Plumber Called In To Fix Flooded Lift Dies After It Starts Moving

He was stuck when the lift suddenly moved (Representational)

A plumber died this afternoon while working to fix an elevator in west Delhi's Narayana area, the police said. The man, who has been identified as Sanjay, was called to a multistorey building to clear the water that had collected in the lift's shaft.

While Sanjay worked on the flooded lift and was examining the shaft, someone pressed the button and trapped him, the police said.

He was recused by a local technician and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

"While he was examining the lift area, it moved and he got stuck. With the help of a local technician, the lift was opened and the injured was moved to the hospital, where he was declared dead," an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The police have now started an investigation into the incident.