Delhi: Khan Market, Connaught Place To Open From Tuesday

Commercial hubs like Khan Market and Connaught Place will open from Tuesday following the odd-even formula prescribed by the Delhi government but several major markets such as Sadar Bazaar and Chandni Chowk, which are highly congested, will remain closed.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced opening of shops in markets on an odd-even basis and warned that if social distancing norms are not maintained by a shopkeeper, his or her shop will be closed and action will be taken.

"We will open on Tuesday and follow the odd-even directive as per the government''s order. Connaught Place has been set up in such a way that it will not be difficult to ensure social distancing measures.

"We are however, disappointed with the odd-even restrictions. Rather than applying same rule to all markets , the government should take decision market wise," Atul Bhagava, President, New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) said.

Sanjeev Mehra, President, Khan Market Traders Association, said, "Though we have our reservations against the formula and the guidelines, we will resume operations from Tuesday."

"The shops in Sarojini Nagar markets will open from Tuesday. We met police officials on Monday and decided that each of the eight gates at the market will be manned by a policeman and a market representative carrying sanitizers and thermal screening device," said Ashok Randhawa, president Sarojini Nahar Market Traders Association.

"There are 600 shops in the market. Besides there are around 900 street vendors. We will ensure strict implementation of social distancing. Some shopkeepers wanted to keep the market closed till May 31 but majority supported opening shops at the earliest because they are facing financial hardships due to complete lockdown for past two months," Mr Randhawa added.

The markets have been closed since March 24 when a nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Manohar Lal Kumar, Chairman Bhartiya Udyog Vypar Mandal, Sadar Bazar, said the market will not open on Tuesday and further course of action will be decided.